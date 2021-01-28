Shirley Riley-Fritts
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Shirley Riley-Fritts, 81, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. She was born to Dewey Festus and Rosie Bell Gibson Brooks in Harlan County on May 12, 1939. Shirley was a member of Gano Baptist Church. For many years she worked at the election polls. She was a former employee of Serve & Save, Electric Parts and also at B & D Towing. Shirley was an avid U.K. Basketball fan, loved fishing and quilting.
She is survived by son, Mike (Janet) Riley and daughter, Kay (Chris) Ballard, both of Georgetown; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Ben (Jewell) Brooks of London, Kentucky, and sister, Willie Stone of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by daughter, Gina Mullin, grandson, Derek Thompson, and brother, J. E. Brooks.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
