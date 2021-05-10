Shirley Ruth Marshall
Member of Harvest Baptist Church
Shirley Ruth Marshall, 69, of Georgetown, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Georgetown on Aug. 28, 1952 to Juanita Shirley Wynn and the late Robert C. Wynn. Shirley was a member of Harvest Baptist Church, an avid U.K. basketball fan, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was retired from U. S. Government Department of Defense.
Shirley leaves behind her son, James Marshall of Georgetown, and daughter, Tracy West (Jeff West) of Frankfort; grandchildren, Sierra West and Blake West; and great granddaughter, Layla Faye Gunnell; brothers, Wayne Wynn of Georgetown, and Freddie Wynn of Okeechobee, Florida; and nieces, Brittany Pippen and Letitia Vasconcelos.
Graveside service will be in Georgetown Cemetery on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Terry Tuttle presiding.
