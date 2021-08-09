Sondra "Sandy" Carol Wright Swiben

Sondra “Sandy” Carol Wright Swiben, 59, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. 

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Georgetown Cemetery. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

