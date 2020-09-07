Sophia Grace Power

 Sophia Grace Power, infant daughter of Kasi Mullannix and Travis Power, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. 

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 9 at Johnson’s Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. 

Service information

Sep 9
First Visitation
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Sep 9
Service
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
7:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
