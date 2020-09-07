Sophia Grace Power
Sophia Grace Power, infant daughter of Kasi Mullannix and Travis Power, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 9 at Johnson’s Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
