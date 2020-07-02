Sophronia Brewer Barnhill
Member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church
Sophronia Brewer Barnhill, 93, widow of Tolbert Barnhill, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born May 13, 1927 to the late William Joseph Francis Frederick and Ida Hinton Brewer.
Sophronia was a member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church. She worked for 27 years for Stewarts Department Store in accounting, and she enjoyed traveling.
Sophronia is survived by her sister, Irene Sowers of Scott County, Kentucky and her nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral home with graveside service to follow at 11:00am at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.