Stanley Melvin Walls, 74, husband of Dottie Walls, passed away, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his home in Georgetown. He was born March 26, 1949 in Versailles, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Marie Pettyjohn Walls. He proudly served his country in the United States Army serving in Vietnam, later as a Drill Sgt. After his time in the military, Stanley served Scott County for 27 years on the Georgetown Police Department, retiring as a Lieutenant. Stanley was a member of the Webster Avenue Church of God, Cynthiana, and enjoyed motorcycle riding, tractor pulling, and playing pool.

Service information

May 4
Funeral
Thursday, May 4, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
