Stanley Melvin Walls, 74, husband of Dottie Walls, passed away, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at his home in Georgetown. He was born March 26, 1949 in Versailles, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Marie Pettyjohn Walls. He proudly served his country in the United States Army serving in Vietnam, later as a Drill Sgt. After his time in the military, Stanley served Scott County for 27 years on the Georgetown Police Department, retiring as a Lieutenant. Stanley was a member of the Webster Avenue Church of God, Cynthiana, and enjoyed motorcycle riding, tractor pulling, and playing pool.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death a son, Donny Wayne Walls, brothers, Carl Noe, Marvin Lloyd Walls, and Glendle Walls.
Stanley will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Dorothy “Dottie” Cook Walls, daughter, Brandie Walls, grandchildren, Hailey Oechsli, Alyssa Toney, Carlea Toney, great-grandchild, Harper Stanley Toney, brother, David Lee Noe, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Stith officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Henry Toney, Jaylen Prather, Travis Murphy, Jonathan Huff, Stevie Cook, Josh Cook, and Chad Walls. Honorary pallbearers will be Regina Arnold, Phillip Burgess, Wayne Gorham, Gerri Elder, and Harry Ohlendorf. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Stanley’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
