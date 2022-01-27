Stephen "Steve" Bradley Ward
Loving husband and father
Stephen “Steve” Bradley Ward, 56, husband of Arlynne (Soliman) Ward, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. He was born October 15, 1965 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, son of the late Talmage Cleveland and Fannie Lou (Copley) Ward of Inez, Kentucky.
Steve was an electrician at Toyota Motor Manufacturing and attended Gano Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and being at the lake as often as he could and traveling with his family.
In addition to his beloved wife Arlynne, Steve is survived by his two daughters, Heidi Aliyah Ward and Summer Lauren Ward; three sisters, Karen Hatfield, Tammy Webb and Teresa (Ervin) Stepp; four brothers, Eric (Teresa) Ward, Ryan (Angel) Ward, Dusty (Kathy) Ward and Greg (Tammy) Ward; two sisters-in-law, Cathy (Jorge) Provido and Jeannette Soliman; his nieces and nephews, Kaye Dominique Provido, Jeanne Alliah Provido, Josh Andre Provido, Kelli Ward, Tyler Ward, Anna Spagna, Connor Ward, Cain Ward, Collin Ward, Jennifer Ward, Paige Parsley, Gregory Ward Jr., Stephen “Brad” Hatfield, Melanie Bradley, Jeremy Hatfield, Jason Stepp, Heather Harmon, Chelsea Stepp, Tori Stepp and Cammi Stepp.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. with Pastor Rob Muncy officiating. Private burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike McGinnis, Dusty Ward, Eric Ward, Ryan Ward, Brad Hatfield, Jeremy Hatfield, and Jason Stepp. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.