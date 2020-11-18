Stephen (Steve) H. Duke

Stephen (Steve) H. Duke, 67, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service to begin at 2 p.m.   

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Duke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

