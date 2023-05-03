Steve Wayne Divine
Steve Wayne Divine, 74, of Bremen, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023 following his battle with NASH liver disease.
Author Justin Cronin wrote, “As long as we remember a person, they’re not really gone. Their thoughts, their feelings, their memories, they become a part of us.”
Revelation 21:4 tells us “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
To know my father is to love him…..from his sharp witted quips, his generosity towards others, his love of God and family, and always an open door and safe place to land when you just need someone to listen.
After graduating from Murray State University, he went on to teach school for a couple of years before moving over to GE Electric. The next step in his journey always allowed for a little Loretta Lynn reference “I'm proud to be a coal miner's daughter”. As the mining in western Kentucky started to come to an end, our family made the move to Georgetown where dad joined the facilities team at Toyota Manufacturing where he stayed until he retired making many new friends along the way.
Growing up dad served as a deacon for Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Muhlenberg County and again at Stamping Ground Baptist Church. Dad always kept God first and his family a very close second.
What started as a family of two in June of 1969 when he married our beautiful mother, he left this world after 74 years having a family of 25.
Dad is survived by his beautiful wife, Bonnie; three children who inherited his quick wit… Mike (Lyn) Divine, Kathy (Dino) Lanter, and Matt (Christinea) Divine; nine grandchildren… Hannah (Logan) Bunch, Tyler (Allison) Divine, Austin Divine, Garrett (Alyssa) Lanter, Caitlynn Divine, Lily Lanter, Kindell Divine, Michael Divine, and Sophia Divine; five great-grandchildren…Braiden, Jaxton, Charisma, Tinley, & Hagan. Three sisters…Reda Peach, Cheryl Snodgrass, and Melinda (David) Wilcox…and many, many cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his father Estil Divine and Martine Divine.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held June 2, 2023 at the cottages of Kentucky Dam Village during our annual Divine Family Reunion. All family and friends are welcome to join, celebrate, and share stories of their time with him throughout the years.
Family will also be present during the annual Toyota Facilities Reunion in Sept. of 2023 to share stories of his life and greet his former work family.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates any donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care as their time with dad and our family was a gift from God and helped us all through his final days……we will always be grateful to his team of care!
In honor of his memory, trust in God, love your family, love yourself, and be who God intended you to be even if you don't know your purpose, he will lead you guide you. We love you dad, and we will continue your legacy through our family for generations to come…..Divine love.