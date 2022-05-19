Steven Edward Proffitt

Steven Edward Proffitt, 44, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Georgetown. 

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Central Church of God, starting at 1pm until time of the service at 2 p.m. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

