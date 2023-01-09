Sue Ann Cook
Sue Ann Cook, 81, widow of Billy R. Cook, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Signature Health Care of Georgetown. She was born Feb. 24, 1941, in Owen County to the late Norvil and Corinne Wright Cook.
Sue was the head housekeeper for L & K Motel and worked for Stiohm products. She was a member of the Victory Tabernacle Church, where she taught Children’s Sunday School and sang in the choir.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by two infant sons, Warren Scott Burgess, Jr., Billy Ronald Cook, Jr., granddaughter, Lily Cook, stepson, Henry Cook, siblings, Norvil Davis Cook, Jr., and Mary Katherine Lynn.
Sue will be lovingly remembered by her children, Samuel Cook, Georgetown, Peggy Elam, Leesburg, Florida, Barbara Burt, Lexington, stepchildren, David Cook, Lexington, Elizabeth Cook, sister, Anna Mae Wiley, Georgetown, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground. Pallbearers will be Samuel Cook, Darrell Elam, David Jackson, David Earl Cook, and Bobby Cook.
Family and friends and encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Sue’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
