Sue Carol Francis Gilkey, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 21, 1942 in Georgetown to the late Charles Henry and Emma Elizabeth Patterson Barber.
Sue was a devoted and faithful member of Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church. She was the “Bingo Queen”, love to cook and spend time with her family, and always had a giving heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Paula K. Cleveland.
Sue will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Terry Lee (Carolyn) Gilkey, Georgetown, Stephon (Raylette) Gilkey, Louisville, Patrick Gilkey, Georgetown, daughters, Anita (Albert) Smith, Georgetown, Daryer (Darrell) Washington, Decatur, Georgia, special friend of 43 years, John T. Butler, Georgetown, brother, Charles Richard Barber, Las Vegas, Nevada, bonus children, Karen Barber, Darin Harris, 20 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Homegoing Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Georgetown. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, where pallbearers will be Tony Gilkey, Anthony Kelley, Jarrell Gilkey, Patrick D. Gilkey, Nylan Washington, Terry Smith, and Kevin Gilkey. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Sue’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
