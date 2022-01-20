Sue Ruth Jarvis
Member of Oxford Christian Church
Sue Ruth Jarvis, 82, widow of Joe Henry Jarvis passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Aug. 28, 1939 in Owen County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Marie Ruth. Sue was a member of Oxford Christian Church since 1956 where she served as Deacon Emeritus. She was a former employee of Square D and enjoyed being an antique dealer also. Sue loved animals and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Sue will be lovingly remembered by her children, Debra Jarvis (Jerry Lail), Harrison County, Joseph Jarvis (Lori Cox), Georgetown, granddaughter, Amanda Jarvis, Georgetown, great-granddaughters, Mila Coffey, Sadie Coffey, sister-in-law, Ada Ruth and dear friend, Judy Cox. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd T. Ruth and Walter Davis Ruth.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Robert Franz and Rev. Kimberly Gibson-Pierce officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joseph Jarvis, Gus Byrum, Debra Jarvis, Jerry Lail, David Jarvis, Jeremy Coffey and Charlie Garnett. Honorary pallbearers will be Judy Cox, Lori Cox, Amanda Jarvis, Denise Howard, Marlene Sharp, Ada Ruth, Josephine White and Mike Wall. Memorial donations are suggested to Oxford Christian Church, 2785 Oxford Village Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324 or Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324. Condolences may be expressed online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.