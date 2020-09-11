Sue Williams Grose
Loved vacationing
Sue Williams Grose, 89 of St Mary’s, Georgia died August 29, 2020. After her cancer diagnosis, she continued to inspire her loved ones with her unwavering positive attitude. She lived out her final days with joy and laughter and made the world a brighter, better place. Sue was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on June 8, 1931 to Tress Gaines Holden and John Byrd Holden and lived most of her life in Charleston, West Virginia.
Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. Throughout her life her most cherished times were family gatherings and entertaining friends. She loved vacationing in Aruba and taking cruises with her husband Bob.
Her husband W. G. “Bud” Williams, sister Nancy Roberts and brother John Holden, Jr. preceded her in death. Sue is survived by her husband Robert Grose of St. Mary’s, Georgia, her daughter Sandy (Richard) Suffoletta of Georgetown, and son Bill (Jennifer)Williams of Dana Point, CA, as well as “Nanny’s" grandchildren, Terri (Aaron) Cook of Lexington, Richard (Caris) Suffoletta of Lexington and Brittany (Mike) Seldon of Ladera Ranch, California. Her prized possessions were her great grandchildren Grace and William Cook, Vito, Cora, Adelaide and Hazel Suffoletta, Heidi Broderick and Hunter Seldon. Also surviving are several special nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to caregivers Sonya, Dee and others from BrightStar Care who were so good with her over her last months.
There will be a small private family service in the coming weeks. Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.