Susan Ann Jones Shelton, 66, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She was born June 22, 1956 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Leroy Allen and Wanda Ann (Reed) Jones Jr. Susan was a member of Northside Christian Church and had been a Paralegal with Gess, Mattingly & Atchison and she also worked at Hampton Inn where she was a desk clerk. Susan enjoyed working and spending time with her family and friends any chance she could. 

