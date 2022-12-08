Susan Ann Jones Shelton, 66, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She was born June 22, 1956 in Georgetown, daughter of the late Leroy Allen and Wanda Ann (Reed) Jones Jr. Susan was a member of Northside Christian Church and had been a Paralegal with Gess, Mattingly & Atchison and she also worked at Hampton Inn where she was a desk clerk. Susan enjoyed working and spending time with her family and friends any chance she could.
Susan is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Deborah Jones; her niece and nephew, Leslie Jones (Paul) Waddelow and Christopher (Brittany) Jones; her great-nieces and nephews, Amelia Waddelow, Emma Waddelow, Robert Kade Jones, Creighton Jones, Anneliese Jones, Crew Jones and Cash Jones; numerous cousins and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Shelton.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Paul Waddelow officiating. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kade Jones, Daryl Zumwalt, Nick Zumwalt, Justin Zumwalt, Chad Zumwalt and Robert Bush II. Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 U.S. Highway 62 East, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
