Susan Hammons Breen, 61, widow of Everett “Willie” Breen, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. 

A memorial service will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:30 p.m. till service time.  

