Sydni Marie McComas
Nursing student at BCTC
Sydni Marie McComas, 21, of Georgetown departed this earth too soon at the University of Kentucky Medical Center on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Born on May 17, 1999, she was the loving daughter of Michael “Scott” McComas and Kathy Lawson.
Sydni enjoyed camping and hiking with her family, shoes, listening to hip hop music and roller skating. She was an avid gamer and liked to play video games with her brother. Sydni was opinionated and brave, ardently standing up for those things in which she believed. Syd was the middle child who happened to be an unlikely leader among her siblings. Making frequent trips to northern Kentucky, she would eliminate the physical distance between families in Georgetown and Independence. A hard worker and a disciplined model college student, Syd juggled several jobs while also attending Bluegrass Community and Technical College full-time. A very generous and giving person, it was Sydni’s dream to be a nurse upon graduation. Sydni was able to give the precious gift of life to others by being an organ and tissue donor. She was the kind of daughter, sister, grand-daughter, niece, and cousin everyone wants in their family.
Sydni’s mother Kathy Lawson, her grandmother Beverly McComas, and her uncle Herman Mason preceded her in death.
Those left behind to share Sydni’s light with the rest of the world include her father Michael “Scott” McComas (Cindy); her siblings Saydi Hicks and Nick McComas; her grandfather Jim McComas (Sharon); her grandmother Marian Lawson; and her aunts Amy Southworth (Joey), and Cyndi Holley (Ray); as well as her beloved fur-baby Willie. Additionally, Sydni leaves behind many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier by her sudden passing.
A visitation for Sydni will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 restriction, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home. Sydni will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be directed in Sydni’s name online (link) to The Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Guests are encouraged to wear orange to the services on Saturday as it was Sydni’s favorite color.
For directions to the funeral home, to leave a condolence message for the family, or to share a fond memory of Sydni, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.