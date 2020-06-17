Tabatha Ann Fugate Menese

Tabatha Ann Fugate Meneses, 34, passed away June 11, 2020; Memorial Visit: Friday 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral home to follow governor's mandate. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tabatha Menese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you