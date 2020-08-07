Tammy Marie Winburn
Former office administrator
Tammy Marie Winburn, 52, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born in Austin, Texas, she is the daughter of Frances King Knight, Georgetown and the late Theodore Knight.
A former office administrator for Global SQ at Toyota, she enjoyed shopping, sweet tea, country music watching the Food Network and trying new recipes while cooking for her family and grand-dogs.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Nicole “Nikki” Winburn and Cassandra Marie “Cassie” Winburn; brother, Donald (Sonja) Knight; granddaughter, Chloe Winburn; and nephew, Logan Knight.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020.