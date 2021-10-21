Teresa Dolores McNeil Duncliffe
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Teresa Dolores McNeil Duncliffe, 96, formerly of South Weymouth, Massachusetts, born April 9, 1925 was reunited in death on Oct. 18 with her late husband, William Joseph, her mother, Annie Gertrude McNeil, her father John McNeil, who passed away prior to her birth, her sisters Margaret Tabor, Mary Riley, Betty McSweeney and her brothers John and Alfred.
She leaves behind six children, Neil (Linda Hopgood) of Lexington, Collette (Kevin) Driscoll of Durham, N.C., Christine Duncliffe of Peabody, Massachusetts, Bill (Beth) Duncliffe of Amesbury, Massachusetts, Nancy (Leo) Barry of Plymouth, Massachusetts and John Duncliffe (Andrea) of Lynbrook, New York. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren Jeanine Duncliffe (Firas Hamza), Amy Duncliffe (Chris Darmand), Ross Duncliffe (Sami Allison), Erin (Steve) Daniels, Sean (Meredith) Driscoll, Terry (Stephanie) Driscoll, Cara Duggan, Meghan (Matt) Watson, Eamonn Duncliffe, Rose (Tom) Carter, Colleen Barry (Brendan O’Toole) and Kevin (Caitlin) Barry and Emma Duncliffe. She also was a great grandmother to 15 — Anna Claire and Emily Kate Darmand, Elliott Haynes, Virginia Duncliffe, Anya and Logan Daniels, Eleanor, Patrick, Seamus and Cillian Driscoll, Teresa and Connor Watson, Maeve Barry, Alison and Will Carter. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Gate of Heaven High School in South Boston, Massachusetts. Shoppers at the Jordan Marsh department store in Braintree, Massachusetts will remember her voice from her job as the switchboard operator over the public address system “Mr. Mitchell. Please call Extension 17.” She also worked in that role at Milton Hospital. But the job that was most important to her was the voice — and the example — she gave to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that voice and example of love, respect, honesty, dignity and understanding. She was a passionate follower of the Boston Red Sox. Her love for the team was initiated when Carlton Fisk joined the team full time in 1972. He reflected those same values she held dear and was a native New Englander to boot. She and her husband Bill organized numerous annual trips with children and grandchildren to Pawtucket Red Sox games. She averred until her dying day that they should have stayed in Pawtucket. And she was right. She was a longtime communicant at St. Francis Xavier Church in South Weymouth. Upon her relocation to Kentucky she was welcomed into the parish community of Saints Francis and John in Georgetown. She never met her father, Joseph McNeil, who died several months before she was born. Her mother, Annie Gertrude and her older brothers and sisters managed to carry on from their four room apartment on L. Street in South Boston. Led by her mother, who cleaned the offices at the telephone company in the evenings, they all knew they had the important job of supporting their family and they went about it without complaint. All of us who have followed have benefitted immensely from their example of determination and steadfastness. May she rest in peace, reunited with those who have gone before her — and undoubtedly still watching over the rest of us.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, starting at 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. at SS. Francis and John Catholic, 604 East Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky, with Rev. Linh Nguyen officiating.
Visitation will also be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in South Weymouth, Massachusetts followed with burial at St. FrancisXavier Cemetery in Weymouth, Massachusetts. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
