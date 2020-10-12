Teresa Faye Lewis
Member of Victory Life Church
Teresa Faye Lewis, 58, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was born on Sept. 3, 1962 in Georgetown, daughter of Freddy Lewis Jr. and Dorothy R. McFarland Lewis. Teresa was a member of Victory Life Church and was a devoted mother to her daughter, Emily. In addition to her parents and beloved daughter, Emily Elkins, Teresa is survived by her two brothers, Freddy (Jessica) Lewis III and Chris Stephens; her sister, Brittany Lewis; her best friend, Raegena Hill.
Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 12 from 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 2:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial was at Georgetown Cemetery. To abide by current regulations, please wear a face covering and abide by social distancing requirements during the visitation and service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.