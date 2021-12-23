Terry Kent Hill
Loved spending time with family
Terry Kent Hill, 70, husband of Judy (Phillips) Hill, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. He was born April 15, 1951 in Cynthiana, son of the late Kenneth and Geneva (England) Hill. Terry had been sales manager at Hillyard of Kentucky. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, fishing, grilling and spending as much time as he could with his family.
In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by two daughters, Christy Hill (Randy Jr.) Harman and Ashley Hill (Clay) Bennett; three sons, Jeff Hill, Keith Hill and Mark Hill; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Tara) Hill, Hunter Hill, Curtis Hill, Brandi Hill, Kayla Harman, Hayden Harman, Karsyn Bennett, Emry Crum and Rylie Hill; one great-granddaughter, Tatum Hill; one sister, Lori (Jimmy) Revel. Besides his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Marty Hill.
Visitation was held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from Noon until time of service at 2 p.m. with Patrick Braden officiating. The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital Cancer Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.