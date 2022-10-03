Terry Wayne Burton
Avid UK fan
Terry Wayne Burton
Avid UK fan
Terry Wayne Burton, 59, husband to Julie Louise Wells Burton, passed away at home on Friday in Georgetown, on Sept. 30, 2022. He was born in Georgetown on May 27, 1963, to the late Donald Gene Burton and the late Anna Faye Wilburn Burton Walton.
He was a former Supervisor with Adesa Dealers, enjoyed baseball, softball, and golf. He was a history buff, an avid UK fan, but most of all his greatest joy was his family, grandkids and his friends.
In addition to his wife, Julie, he is survived by his children, Gretchen Marie Burton Lunsford (Kelly Reed), Joshua Wayne (Marla) Burton, both of Georgetown, and Megan Elizabeth Burton (Richard) Adams, of Louisville, his 6 grandchildren: Samantha Nicole Lunsford-Spencer (Scotty), Ali Michelle Lunsford, Abbi Lynn McVey, Cora Marie Burton, Elijah Richard Adams, and Amelia Claire Adams., and great grandchild, Kaizer Wayne Spencer. Terry is also survived by his brothers, David Keith Burton of Georgetown, John Walton of Lexington, sister Missy (Dave) Sizemore of Largo, Florida, stepfather, Stan Walton, and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Brenda Gaither, Donna Kay Burton and Tina Turner, and his brother, Jeff Burton.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 from 5 p.m. until time of the service at 7 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, with George Lusby officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com on Terry’s tribute wall.
