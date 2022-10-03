Terry Wayne Burton

Terry Wayne Burton

 

Terry Wayne Burton

Avid UK fan

To send flowers to the family of Terry Burton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 5
Visitation
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 5
Service
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
7:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you