Thelma Arlene Jones

Thelma Arlene Jones, 83, widow of Dudley Jones, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023.  Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Mollie Hedger Rodgers. 

Service information

Apr 4
First Visitation
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Apr 4
Service
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
1:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
