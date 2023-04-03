Thelma Arlene Jones
Thelma Arlene Jones, 83, widow of Dudley Jones, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023. Born in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Mollie Hedger Rodgers.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 11:01 pm
A member of Porter Christian Church, she enjoyed cooking, time with her family and family cookouts.
She is survived by her children, Mollie Marie (Patrick) Smith, Dudley Jefferson “Jeff” (Lisa) Jones, Jr and Gary Matthew Jones; sisters, Jo Ann Burton and Sylvia Jones; brothers, J.W. (Bonnie) Rodgers and Luvon Rodgers; grandchildren; Trent Jones, Sarah Smith and Chasidy Souders; as well as numerous great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Signature Healthcare for their kindness and excellent care they gave to Thelma.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Benny Robbins. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Gary Jones, Jeff Jones, Lonnie Jones, Nick Jones, Trent Jones, Patrick Smith and JD Willoughby. Visitation will be 12 p.m. till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
