Thelma Golden Cooper Hughes, 98, widow of Harold Y. Hughes, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital. Born Jan. 7, 1924 in Clark County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Rodney and Anna Puckett Cooper.
Thelma was a devoted Christian, she put all her faith in God and Jesus. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church in Louisville. Thelma loved to work in her yard and with her beautiful flowers, she continued to do so until she was 89 years old. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed cooking for her family and her almost daily trips to Wal-Mart and restaurants.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Lorelle (Frank) Lewis, grandchildren, Katrinka Howard, Harold Hunter Hughes, Nick Hughes, great-grandchildren, Coltin Howard, Loren Howard, Ethan Howard, Max Hughes, Avery Hughes, and Reagan Hughes. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by son, Harold Brent Hughes, daughter, DeVona Aschman, grandson, Christopher Aschman, granddaughter, Jacqueline Hughes, sister, Dorothy Pflluger, and brothers, Leon and Thomas Cooper.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Pastor Marcus Price officiating. Memorial donations are suggested to your favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com on Mrs. Hughes tribute wall.
