Thelma Jane (Holland) Reed
Member of Northside Christian Church
Thelma Jane (Holland) Reed, 103, widow of Dolphus Richard Reed, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. She was born June 4, 1918 in Scott County, daughter of the late Stonewall Jackson and Oma (Duncan) Holland. Thelma was a devoted member of Northside Christian Church and she enjoyed taking care of her family and cheering for The Wildcats.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Reed; five grandchildren, Denise (Dino) Caywood, Jason Gaither, Stevie Reed, Nathan Reed and Kim (David) Skinner; four great-grandchildren, Andy Skinner, Lauren Skinner, Savannah Reed and Kody Caywood a special nephew, John Anthony (Jeanne) Holland.
In addition to her husband and parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Reed Zumwalt and her son, Randolph Reed; four sisters, Gloria Best, Ruth Morris, Elsie Corbin and Goldie Holland; four brothers, Woodrow Holland, Harper Holland, Bobby Holland and Bradford Holland.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from Noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Stevie Reed, Nathan Reed, Andy Skinner, David Skinner and Dino Caywood. Memorial contributions may be directed to Northside Christian Church, 101 Ferguson Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.