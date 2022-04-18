Thomas Kilby Shuff III
Retired Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army
Thomas Kilby Shuff III, 88, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. He was born Jan. 16, 1934 to the late Thomas Jr. and Mary (nee Matthews) Shuff in Georgetown.
Thomas was a graduate of the United States Military Academy and retired as Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife Jan; two sons Tom (Lana) Shuff IV and Matthew (Denise) Shuff; two daughters Susan (Tom) Burger and Karen (Bill) Burt; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren. Burial service will be held privately for the family in Georgetown Cemetery. The pall bearers will be his grandsons Buddy Sampson, Bryan Sampson, Craig Shuff, Eric Shuff, Mark Burger, and Steve Burger. The Webster Funeral Home in Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.