Thomas Patrick Fogle
Air Force veteran
Thomas Patrick Fogle, 82, widower of Esther Barkley Fogle, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Magnolia Village in Bowling Green. He was born in New Haven, Kentucky, to the late Joseph Carl and Mary Jane Clark Fogle on Jan. 18, 1939. Tom retired from Trane in Lexington and was a United States Air Force veteran.
Tom is survived by his son James Carl Fogle (Sharen) of Frankfort, granddaughters: Candice Rene Fogle-Black (Jason), Cassie Lynn Fogle-House (Sean); great grandchildren: James Isaac Scott Black, Lily Aiden House, Harper Lynn House, Josie Adele Black and Ian Reece Jennings Black. He is also survived by his sister Annie Mary Fogle-Foust of West Virginia. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Joseph Edward Fogle, sisters, Mary Alice Fogle-McDough and Mary Imelda Fogle-Wissing.
Graveside Memorial Services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Georgetown Cemetery with Military Honors.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on line at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.