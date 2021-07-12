Thomas Patrick Fogle

Thomas Patrick Fogle, 82, widower of Esther Barkley Fogle, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Magnolia Village in Bowling Green. He was born in New Haven, Kentucky, to the late Joseph Carl and Mary Jane Clark Fogle on Jan. 18, 1939. Tom retired from Trane in Lexington and was a United States Air Force veteran.

Tom is survived by his son James Carl Fogle (Sharen) of Frankfort, granddaughters: Candice Rene Fogle-Black (Jason), Cassie Lynn Fogle-House (Sean); great grandchildren: James Isaac Scott Black, Lily Aiden House, Harper Lynn House, Josie Adele Black and Ian Reece Jennings Black. He is also survived by his sister Annie Mary Fogle-Foust of West Virginia. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Joseph Edward Fogle, sisters, Mary Alice Fogle-McDough and Mary Imelda Fogle-Wissing. 

Graveside Memorial Services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Georgetown Cemetery with Military Honors.  

