Thomas R. Emerson
Active in the Marine Corps League
Thomas R. Emerson,79, died peacefully on June 21, 2021. He last lived at Ashton Grove Independent Living in Georgetown. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Thomas graduated from The University of Cincinnati, and The University of Kentucky School of Law. He worked in the state capitol as an Assistant Attorney General for many years.
He previously served in the Marine Corp Reserves, and was an active member of the Marine Corps League, having served as both the Judge Advocate as well as Commandant. With his interest in military history, he helped name a submarine — the U.S.S. Louisville — through a letter writing campaign. He also got to drive the submarine awhile!
Besides military history, he had varied interests in Sports, Country Music, and keeping correspondence with and mailing gifts to active servicemen. He also loved feeding the horses at the Old Friends Farm next door, especially the horse “Millie”.
He is survived by his two sisters — Peggy Glenn of Fishers, Indiana, and Kathy Compton of Dallas, Texas; one son, Kevin Emerson of Philadelphia; and a daughter, Karen Emerson of Frankfort. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Emerson, on June 3, 2016. Donations can be made in his name to the Kentucky Historical Society.