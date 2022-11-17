Thomas “Tom” Kimaron Sturgill
Member of Mount Gilead United Methodist Church
Thomas “Tom” Kimaron Sturgill, 92, husband of Connie McDonald Sturgill and founder of Spade Corporation, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at his home.
Tom was born on Dec. 7, 1930 in Vicco, Kentucky, son of the late Charles Bascom and Ruby (Thomas) Sturgill. Tom served in the United States Army during the Korean War and he was a member of Mount Gilead United Methodist Church. He loved to work, mow grass and enjoyed flying, but above all, he loved his wife and family. From Tom’s early life in Texas to establishing and operating his own prosperous Spade Corporation in Kentucky, he was an ordinary man who lived an extraordinary life with fierce determination to succeed and make each day count.
In addition to his beloved wife, Tom is survived by his sons, Kenneth Michael (Leslie) Sturgill and Charles “Chuck” K. (Lisa) Sturgill, Michael (Veronica) Scott, Bryan (Olga) Scott and Jon Scott; six grandchildren, Alison (Eric) Gillaspie, Andrew Sturgill, Philip (Courtney) Sturgill, Victoria Sturgill, Lauren (Zack Watts) Sturgill, Jessica Anderson Sturgill, Bryan Dale Scott and Bailey Scott; four great-grandchildren, Carter Gillaspie, Blaine Gillaspie, Layla Watts and Alexander Watts. Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Lockard Sturgill and one son, Scott Sturgill.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Richard Weekley officiating. Burial will be at Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ken Sturgill, Chuck Sturgill, Philip Sturgill, Drew Sturgill, John Bratton and Ben Simpson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Foster “Smokey” Covert, James Masterson and John McDonald. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Amen house, 319 East Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
