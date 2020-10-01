Timothy Hillard "Onyx Titan"
Member of Great Crossing Baptist Church
Timothy Hillard “Onyx Titan”, 25, son of Timothy & Alicia Hillard, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Georgetown. Timothy was born June 29, 1995 in Scott County to Timothy and Alicia Wombles Hillard. He was a member of Great Crossing Baptist Church, loved animals and enjoyed crocheting, riding four wheelers and camping. He enjoyed going to Build A Bear Workshop.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Patricia Hillard of Georgetown, maternal grandparents, C. B. & Sheila Wombles of Cynthiana; brother, Codey Hillard and sister, Autumn Hillard, both of Georgetown; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Timothy was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Lelton R. Hillard.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gene Johns officiating. Burial will take place in Davis Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers will be: Tim Hillard, Gene Hillard, Fenton Courtney, Joseph Northrop, Bobby Bresett, and Eric Workman. Serving as honorary pallbearers are: Codey Hillard (brother) and Autumn Hillard (sister.) Alternate pallbearers are: George Butcher and Steven Jones.
