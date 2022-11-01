Timothy Lunsford
Timothy Lunsford, 69, husband of Deborah van der Kaay Lunsford, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Born in Batesville, Indiana, he was the son of Helen Lunsford and the late Charles Lunsford.
Timothy Lunsford
Timothy Lunsford, 69, husband of Deborah van der Kaay Lunsford, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Born in Batesville, Indiana, he was the son of Helen Lunsford and the late Charles Lunsford.
Having served in the United States Marine Corps, he retired after twenty years of service with the rank of Gunnery Sargent. He then served as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service and retired after 23 years of service. He attended Scott County Church of Christ, was a former coin collector and enjoyed classic cars.
In addition to his mother and his wife of 46 years, he is survived by his children, Rebecca (Henry) Loudermilk, Georgetown and Timothy William (Stefanie) Lunsford, Jacksonville, North Carolina; siblings, Kenny (Penny) Lunsford, Florida, Ray (Sheila) Lunsford, Steve (Wendy) Lunsford, Mark Lunsford, Mike Lunsford, Dale (Trish) Lunsford, Darrin (Rosalind) Lunsford, Eric (Nicci) Lunsford, Darlene (Dana) Willoughby and Judy (Mark) Duer, all of Indiana; grandchildren, Maverick, Brooklynn and Brock Loudermilk, Axl, Sophia and Delilah Lunsford.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Friday at Scott County Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to Quilts of Valor (Elkhorn Creek QOV-KY Chapter), PO Box 191 Winterset, IA 50273 or Scott County Church of Christ, PO Box 261, Georgetown, KY 40324. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.