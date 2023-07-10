Timothy R. Williamson, 65, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at UKMC in Lexington. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 19, 1958, to Margaret Bond Williamson of Lexington and the late Robert C. Williamson. He was a self-employed mason.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Jeremy Tindall of Lexington, grandchildren, Kaleb Tindall and Alina Tindall. He is also survived by his brothers Keith Williamson of Cynthiana and Todd Whitt of Berea, sisters, Jennifer Lancaster of Lexington and Michelle Whitt of Berea, and a host of other family members.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral. Services will be at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Garden with pallbearers being Jeremy Tindall, Keith Williamson, Kaleb Tindall, Todd, Whitt, Brian Harmon and Jackie “Junior” Sampson.
