Timothy R. Williamson, 65, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at UKMC in Lexington. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 19, 1958, to Margaret Bond Williamson of Lexington and the late Robert C. Williamson. He was a self-employed mason.

