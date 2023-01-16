Todd Gregory, 55, a native of Louisville, was born on April 25, 1967 and passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, after a short illness. He was 55 years old and lived in Georgetown. Todd attended school at Anchorage Public, DePaul School, Trinity High School, and Leland Hall in Boston.
He is survived by his parents, David Dyche Gregory and Mary “Lindy” Gregory, two brothers Scott and Jason Gregory, a sister Shelby Fink (Jake,) an aunt, Gayle King, and two uncles Jay Best (Pamela) and Steele Gregory, as well as several cousins, nephews, and a niece, and his beloved Chihuahua Duki. His (deceased) grandparents were John and Doris Best of Louisville and Arnold and Margaret Gregory of Danville.
Todd was a published poet, and he always wrote a cherished prayer poem for the blessing before holiday family dinners. He was an artist and his attention to detail in his artwork was outstanding, from his unique tape art works, his wonderful ships, and to his etched glass silhouettes. He also created his own greeting cards, which were always clever and humorous, and his photography work was well loved.
Todd won several awards for his volunteer work, and he was always willing to help in whatever he was involved. He sat on the board of directors of the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky, and the Brain Injury Trust Fund board.
His sense of humor was well known, and he never met a joke he wouldn’t repeat.
In lieu of a service and visitation, the family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be mailed to the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky, 7321 New LaGrange Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40222. (B.I.A.K. Is a not-for-profit organization.)
