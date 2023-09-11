Tonia Michelle Bobadilla
Tonia Michelle Bobadilla, 52, wife of David Bobadilla, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at her home in Georgetown. She was born on May 29, 1971 in Cynthiana to Foster Fay Covert and Connie Clemons Covert.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 8:27 pm
Tonia Michelle Bobadilla
Tonia was a 1989 graduate of Scott County High School. Tonia was an outgoing and very free-spirited person. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Tonia will also be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 35 and 1/2 years, David Bobadilla, children, Austin Nicholas Bobadilla, Walker Brian (Erica) Bobadilla, Sarah Elizabeth (Aubrey) Wells, brother, Clyde “Eddie” Covert, grandchildren, Juniper Michelle Wells, Levi Brian Bobadilla, Isabella Sue Bobadilla, mother-in-law, Christine Ann Bobadilla, father-in-law, Roger Steven Bobadilla, Sr., brothers-in-law, Roger Steven Bobadilla, Jr., Paul Jacob Bobadilla, Devin Wade Bobadilla, Pearce Allen Bobadilla, Alec Miguel Bobadilla, and sister-in-law, Aurienna Marie Bobadilla. Tonia was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Shelbie Renee Bobadilla, and brother-in-law, Richard Martin Bobadilla.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be David Bobadilla, Austin Bobadilla, Walker Bobadilla, Aubrey Wells, Eddie Covert, Paul Bobadilla, Pierce Bobadilla, and Roger Bobadilla, Sr.
Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Tonia’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
