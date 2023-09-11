Tonia Michelle Bobadilla

Tonia Michelle Bobadilla

Tonia Michelle Bobadilla

Tonia Michelle Bobadilla, 52, wife of David Bobadilla, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at her home in Georgetown. She was born on May 29, 1971 in Cynthiana to Foster Fay Covert and Connie Clemons Covert. 

To send flowers to the family of Tonia Bobadilla, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 12
Service
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
12:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you