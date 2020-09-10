Tracy Renee' (Adkins) French
Gymnastics and tumbling instructor
Tracy Renee’ (Adkins) French, 48, widow of Dr. David Ray French, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1971 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of Wayne and Wilma (Harrison) Adkins. Tracy worked in sales at Ship Paq and she had been a gymnastics and tumbling instructor for many years with TNT Gymnastics and United Talent. Tracy loved to boat on the lake, go camping and taking her dog “Lily” on golf cart rides.
In addition to her parents, Tracy is survived by her beloved daughters, Madison French and Rachel French; her brother, Brian Adkins; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides her husband of twenty-one years, Tracy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Calvin Harrison, Bessie Harrison Sullivan and William Sullivan; her paternal grandparents, William and Garnet Adkins; a special friend, Bradford Short.
Visitation was held at Johnson’s Funeral Home on Thursday, September 10, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. with Dr. Larry Bishop officiating. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, September 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Louisa, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive, Suite #13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or the Scott County Animal Shelter,1185 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
Please remember to wear a face covering while attending the visitation and the service. Johnson’s Funeral Home will abide by the current building capacity limitations currently in place. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.