Troy Allan Shaw
Loving father and grandfather
Troy Allan Shaw, 54, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Georgetown. He was born to Rebecca Smith Wrocklage of Louisville and the late Jerry Lee Shaw on August 17, 1966 in Louisville. Troy enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and his cat Kelly, whom he adored. Troy had a fantastic sense of humor.
Along with his mother, Troy is survived by son, Coty Shaw (Kayla Wilson) of Georgetown and daughter, Amber Shaw of Lexington; grandchildren, Cash, Emma, Sam, Will, Troy and Daniel; step-mother, Margie Shaw of Georgetown; step-parents, Peter & Estelle Wrocklage of Jonesville, Louisiana; brother, Timothy Alen Shaw (Brandy) and sister, Marcella Shaw Martin (Jimmy); and mother of his children, Laurie Walters of Georgetown.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, services will be private. Face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
