Valgene Collins
Member of Stamping Ground Church of God
Valgene Collins, 56, husband of Rosemary Hensley Collins, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born Jan. 17, 1965 in London, Kentucky to Kizzie Gibson Collins and the late Charles Isom Collins. Valgene was a member of Stamping Ground Church of God. He was an auto parts manufacturer at Vuteq in Georgetown, loved to spend time riding his motorcycle and enjoyed lawnmower pull races. He especially loved his family and spending time with them.
Valgene will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Rosemary, mother, Kizzie Gibson Collins, daughters, Kizzie Elizabeth (Adrian) Edmonds, and Mary Christine Collins; grandchildren, Jackson Edmonds, Zachary Edmonds, Kenleigh Edmonds, Camiya Wilson, and Maliya Wilson. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Junior Collins, and sister, Linda Collins. The family is from the Stamping Ground and Franklin County areas.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at the funeral home with Rev. Buck Fultz officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Collins Family Cemetery in Franklin County. Pallbearers will be: Adrian Edmonds, Bobby Collins, Charles Berry, Christopher Collins, Kevin Moreland, Jeffrey Hensley, Chad Arnold, Eric Moran, Jackson Edmonds and Zachary Edmonds. Honorary pallbearers will be, Robert Hodge and Jason Stangle.
