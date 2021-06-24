Valois B. Hull
Member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Valois B. Hull, 85, and widow to John W. Hull, passed away in Lexington at Baptist Health on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born in Stamping Ground on Nov. 21, 1935 to the late Raymond and Kattie Lee Moss Johnson. Valois attended Cedar Grove Baptist Church for over 10 years. She loved to fish, loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Valois loved her cats, especially, Baby Cakes and Bella Rose.
She is survived by her children: Dean Randall Hull of Berea, Dana Carol Vance of Corinth, Della Jean Fox of Stamping Ground, and Deanna Joyce Hammons of Georgetown. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kattie Griffin, Jessica Wilson, Jennifer Jackson, Crystal Hull, Kirstie Mink, Amanda Frodelius, John N. Hull and Randa Hull, 20 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of the service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Dwayne Russell officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Charlie Vance, Zack Bennett, Chris Griffin, Steve Mink, Wyatt Wilson, Dustin Brooks, and Khayler Hubbard.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.