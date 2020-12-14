Vance Wise
Graduate of Scott County High
Vance Wise, 58, of Ocala passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Advent Health in Ocala. He was born on March 22, 1962 the son of Margaret B. Wise and the late Lester Wise.
Vance was a native of Louisville and moved to this area from Georgetown. He attended Louisville Male High School and graduated from Scott County High. He attended University of Kentucky, Webster College and is a College of Central Florida alumna. He studied information technology. Vance never met a stranger and was a friend to all he met. He was very fond of all who cared for him during his life and had a great respect for the nurses and doctors who worked with him. He was a lover of animals, was very caring for the elderly.
Survivors include his mother, Margaret “Maggie” Wise of Ocala; sister, Leslie (Cliff) Stokes of Fort Pierce, Florida.
No services will be held for Vance. His remains will be donated to the University of Florida to support medical research. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society of Marion County. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.