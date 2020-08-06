Vanie Lefler
Vanie Lefler, 64, passed Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., services immediately following at Victory Tabernacle. Services entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home.
Vanie Lefler, 64, passed Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., services immediately following at Victory Tabernacle. Services entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home.
