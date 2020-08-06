Vanie Lefler

 

Vanie Lefler, 64, passed Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., services immediately following at Victory Tabernacle. Services entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Vanie Lefler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you