Veleria (Judy) Pescor, 73, of Georgetown passed away Sunday Aug. 7, 2022 after a long series of illnesses.
Judy is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Kelly) Fugate, Mt. Sterling. Granddaughter Kasey Pescor, Georgetown and Great-grandsons Dominic Pescor and William Jamal Jackson Jr. Sisters Linda Ramsey, Marcella Madden. Brothers John McElroy, Perry McElroy. Judy also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews, and her long-time friends Bill and Virginia Greathouse.
Judy was preceded in death by her Parents Lucy McElroy and Milton McElroy, Son Robert Pescor, Grand daughter Kristian Pescor and Brother Lee McElroy. No service are scheduled at this time per her wishes.
