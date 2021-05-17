Venona Graham Dobson
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Venona Graham Dobson, 79, of Georgetown passed away May 14, 2021. Venona was born on Jan. 1, 1942, in Green County. She attended Campbellsville College, graduating in 1963 as the first student to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from that school. Venona devoted her life to her family, her church, and her friends. She was a member of Gano Baptist Church in Georgetown, loved Christian music, gardening, and had a wealth of knowledge of all things outdoors. She was a very generous person, a lifelong faithful student of the Bible, and attended church regularly. Her faith sustained her and all those around her.
Venona is survived by her husband Don. They were married 57 years. She is also survived by her mother Lucille Graham; her sisters Martha Sullivan of Greensburg and Doylene McGregor of Versailles; and her three children and their families: Rhea and Leisa Dobson, Lyman, South Carolina; Allen and Angie Dobson, Versailles; and Karen and Josh Zamora, Georgetown. In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren: Kaelyn Dobson, Zoë Zamora, and Jacob Zamora. She was preceded in death by her father, Doyle Graham, and her sister, Mary Linda Landis.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, May 18, at Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. (EDT) until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 17, and for one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.
A brief graveside service will be held at the Green County Memory Gardens in Summersville, Kentucky, at 2 p.m. (EDT) Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Gideons International or Gano Baptist Church, Georgetown. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.