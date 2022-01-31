Vernon Lee Morris
Member of Porter Christian Church
Vernon Lee Morris, 81, widower of Phyllis Ann (Welch) Morris, passed away at home on Jan. 27, 2022. Vernon, or Papaw to so many, was born on April 15, 1940 in Estill County, son of the late William H. and Stella (McKinney) Morris. Vernon retired from IBM and was a member of Porter Christian Church and would often help serve communion and just be a friendly face to the members and guests. Vernon loved antiquing and he loved making a deal.
In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Webb and one brother, Kenneth Morris. Vernon is survived by his son, Billy (Jennifer) Morris; one daughter, Teresa (Scott) Hoffman; his son-n-law, Steve Webb; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his sister, Juanita Jones; one brother, Larry (Phyllis) Morris; as well as many nieces and nephews. Vernon also leaves behind dear friends James Cook and Jeep Cannon.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Sadieville Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.