Vernon Nelson Lawrence
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Vernon Nelson Lawrence, 94, Georgetown, husband of Virginia Mae Fisch Lawrence, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Signature HealthCare Nursing facility.
Vernon was born in Fabens, Texas and spent the majority of his life in Louisiana. He worked in several professions including telephone company, Standard Register, and truck driver.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his three daughters, Sandra (Claude) Christensen, Georgetown; June (Steve) Gulbrandsen, Bountiful, Utah and Neffie (Mike) Hurst, Stigler, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be graveside, 10 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort, Kentucky.
Casket bearers will be his grandsons.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. No flowers please. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.