Virginia Coulter Hyatt, 86, widow of Bobby Ray Hyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born July 3, 1937 in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Leslie T. and Sarah Elizabeth Hockensmith Coulter.
Virginia worked for the State of Kentucky for 15 years then she retired from Scott County Schools after 30 years of employment. She was a faithful member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed being outdoors gardening and fishing.
Virginia will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Brian Hyatt, Daryl Ray Hyatt, sister, Margaret Wood, granddaughter, Hannah Hyatt, and honorary daughter, Leslie Hyatt.
Visitation were held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Landon Copley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery where pallbearers will be Michael Cappelli, Greg Wood, Steve Popp, Rockey Kouns, Rudy Sharpe, and Tom Hunley. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Virginia’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
