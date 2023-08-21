Virginia Coulter Hyatt

Virginia Coulter Hyatt

Virginia Coulter Hyatt

Virginia Coulter Hyatt, 86, widow of Bobby Ray Hyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born July 3, 1937 in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Leslie T. and Sarah Elizabeth Hockensmith Coulter. 

To send flowers to the family of Virginia Hyatt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 22
Funeral
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

Tags

Recommended for you