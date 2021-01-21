Virginia Gayle Peak
Member of Oakland Christian Church
Virginia Gayle Peak, 72, wife of David Peak, passed away Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021 at her home in Frankfort. Virginia was born on April 15, 1948 in Franklin County to the late Carl Gayle and Jean Doris Sams Oliver. Virginia was a member of Oakland Christian Church and retired from the State of Kentucky. She was a former employee of Mallard Point & Pencil Company and retired as the Stamping Ground City Clerk. She was an avid shopper, enjoyed fishing and loved vacations.
Along with her husband, Virginia is survived by daughter, Sandy Miller Brewer of Elmville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kegan (Kelly) McNamee and Matthew (Jess) McNamee; great grandchildren, Kolden, Brooklyn, Madison, Cooper, Nate and Kayle McNamee. Also left to cherish her memory, is her brother, Revel Oliver of Elmville.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Those serving as pallbearers are James Wright, Jamie Peak, Greg McNamee, Kegan McNamee, Matthew McNamee and Heath Oliver. Honorary pallbearers will be B. J. Peak and Ronnie Miller. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
