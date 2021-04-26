Virginia "Jenny" Risk Burke
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Virginia "Jenny" Risk Burke, 94, passed away April 24, 2021, in Georgetown. She was born Nov. 12, 1926, the youngest of eight children born to the late James Moses and Grace Popham Risk. She was a graduate of Oxford High School. Jenny married Richard Colfax Burke on Christmas Eve, 1943 just prior to him being drafted to serve in WWII. She was an active member of Georgetown Baptist Church for 60+ years and was involved in various committees, outreach programs, taught Sunday School, nursery, and a proud member of the Priscilla’s Sunday School class. Additionally, Jenny spent many years as an Assistant Kindergarten Teacher to her life-long friend, Ms. Joyce Sinclair.
In addition to her parents, siblings and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Richard Colfax (Sue) Burke II. Survivors include a daughter, Rose Marie (Thomas) Whitaker, Lexington; a son, Mark Lane (Stephanie) Burke, Georgetown; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Allinder, Tiffany Burke, Melissa (Matt) Siekbert, Martina (Mark) Denny, Vanessa (Ryan) Turner, Julian Burke, Chase (Kayla) Gillispie, Tanner Gillispie,and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind, her brother-in-law, David Burke and several nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews, Mike Traylor, Ray Traylor, Scott Burke, John Burke, Matthew Burke, and grandson, Tanner Gillispie.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral starting at 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Rev. Richard Weekley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family requests memorial gifts be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Due to current regulations, face coverings during the visitation, service and graveside are mandated.
Memories and condolences to the family of Mrs. Burke, may be expressed at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.