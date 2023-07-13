Virginia Lee Covington McKenney
Virginia Lee Covington McKenney, 78, passed away on July 9, 2023, in Georgetown. She was born on Jan. 7, 1945, in Georgetown to the late Floyd and Edna Glass Covington.
Virginia was a Boy Scout & Cub Scout Leader, did babysitting, was a member of Scott County Ruitan Club, a member of Eastern Hills Homemaker, a member of Newtown Christian Church, Ladies Aid Society and a Deacon of the church. She also was a decorating crew member of the Rolex three-day event, loved quilting, sewing, gardening, canning and cooking.
She is survived by her sons, Harold Green (Rae) of Florence, Kentucky, Logan Green of Kings Mt., North Carolina, three grandsons, Ray Lee Green, Jonathan Green (Brittany), Adam Green (Kristen), and four great grandchildren, Preston Green, Wesley Green, Kayden Green, and Layla Green. She is also survived by her sister, Lula Mae Green (Billy) of Kings Mt., North Carolina, brother, Tim Covington (Sue) of Williamstown, Kentucky and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister Anna Fae Green, and brother Ronald Covington.
Visitation for Virginia will be at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, July 17, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. until time of the service at 12 p.m., with Pastor Tom Byrd officiating. Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North at 2 p.m. with the pallbearers being, Junior Green, Clifford Green, Sean Higgins, Calab McFarland, Brandon Green, Barry Covington, and Jeffrey Covington. Honorary bearers will be David Green, Jerry Evans, Shawn Saylor, Chris Willoughby, and Chris Higgins.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Camp Northward, 154 Northward Drive, Falmouth, Kentucky, 41040 in Virginia’s memory.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on Virginia’s tribute page.
