Virginia Pearl Ashcraft, 85, wife of Ricky G. Ashcraft, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at her home. She was born Nov. 14, 1937, in Carter County to the late Andrew Jackson and Mary Margaret Pickett Dailey. She loved to play the guitar and sing, spent many years as a choir leader, loved to cook, and fish. But her true love was spending time with her family.

