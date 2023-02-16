Virginia Pearl Ashcraft, 85, wife of Ricky G. Ashcraft, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at her home. She was born Nov. 14, 1937, in Carter County to the late Andrew Jackson and Mary Margaret Pickett Dailey. She loved to play the guitar and sing, spent many years as a choir leader, loved to cook, and fish. But her true love was spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles W. Hunter, great grandchild, Timothy Hillard, great-great grandchild, Bentlee Virginia Southworth, siblings, Andrew Dailey, Robbie Walker, Connie Conley, and Jim Dailey.
Virginia will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years, Ricky G. Ashcraft, children, Debra Jackson, Florence, Sheila (C.B.) Wombles, Georgetown, Darrell G. Hunter, Cynthiana, Rita Turner, Cynthiana, Priscella (Dave) Johnson, Delton, Florida, Charles Samuel (Kathy) Hunter, Georgetown, Ricky Ashcraft, Jr., Georgetown, Joey Ashcraft, Richmond, siblings, Viola Brashear, Georgetown, Donna Jones, Stamping Ground, Donald (Sharon) Dailey, Stamping Ground, Rosie (Randy) Barron, Stamping Ground, Bob Dailey, Owen County, grandchildren, William (Geraldine) Southworth, Nikki (Jeremy) Stephens, Rhonda (Gary) Hillard, Gloria Smith, Alicia (Tim) Hillard, Chasity (Eddie) Covert, Jennifer Brooks, Darrel Hunter, Jr., Stephanie (Chris) Smith, Jessica Turner, Jarrad (June) Centers, B.J. Centers, Tiffany Hunter, Jennifer Bates, Asa Ashcraft, Noah Ashcraft, Ashton Ashcraft, Jordan Ashcraft, Patrick Ashcraft, Kayden Ashcraft, 22 great grandchildren, and 18 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum, and Wilson Funeral Home, with Brother Floyd Race Officiating. Visitation well held from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial followed at Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Virginia’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
